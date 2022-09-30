NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 12-month low of $94.48 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

