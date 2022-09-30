NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,406,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

