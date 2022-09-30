NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. NIKE has a 12 month low of $94.48 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

