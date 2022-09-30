NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $95.33 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $94.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4,943.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,975,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.