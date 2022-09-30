NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $110.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. NIKE has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

