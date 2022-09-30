Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.72

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 134771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Featured Stories

