Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.72

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 134771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone ( OTCMKTS:NTTYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

