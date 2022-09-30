Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading 7% Higher

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.51. 9,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 444,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The company has a market cap of $661.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,719 shares of company stock valued at $387,387 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,427,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 523,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,669,000.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

