NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target Raised to €53.80

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cheuvreux cut shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.12.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

About NN Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.3865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

