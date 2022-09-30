Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.70 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOK. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.29.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.8 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.