Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$14.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Nomad Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.42. The firm has a market cap of C$594.42 million and a PE ratio of 967.00.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

