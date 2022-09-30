Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,997. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $211.66 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

