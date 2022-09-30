Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $214.55. The stock had a trading volume of 988,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $211.66 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

