NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Up 0.9%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €14.23 ($14.52) and last traded at €14.23 ($14.52). 76,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.11 ($14.40).
Several research firms have issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.44 and its 200 day moving average is €21.59. The firm has a market cap of $453.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.
NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.
