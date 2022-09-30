Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.42

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.42 and traded as high as $38.41. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 22,192 shares traded.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $312.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

