Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.93

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.93 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.54). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56), with a volume of 32,988 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.52 million and a PE ratio of 505.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

