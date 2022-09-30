Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 7.1 %

NTIC opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.11. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

