NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $15.74

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $16.12. NOV shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 14,109 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

NOV Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 56.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

