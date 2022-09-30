NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.74 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

