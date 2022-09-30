Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 70,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,172,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.
Novavax Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.