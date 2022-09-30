Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 70,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,172,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

