Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Analysis

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Novonix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Novonix has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Novonix and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 258.42%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Novonix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novonix and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 66.18 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Microvast $151.98 million 3.70 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

Novonix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Summary

Novonix beats Microvast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Microvast

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.