NuCypher Hits Market Cap of $586.31 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $586.31 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 3,885,390,082 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is www.nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

