Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 524,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.67. 11,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,468. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
