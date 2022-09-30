Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 685,725 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
