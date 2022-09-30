Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.54

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $5.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 685,725 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,211,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,628 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 952,667 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,870,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 395,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

