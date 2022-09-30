Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 120.5% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.24. 118,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

