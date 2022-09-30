NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,452. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

