NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.59. Approximately 144,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,200,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7899998 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,243,667.33. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,243,667.33. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,814.30. Insiders have sold a total of 133,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,334 over the last quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

