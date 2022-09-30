NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Position Lowered by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Trading Up 1.9 %

NVEE traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,888. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

