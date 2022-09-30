NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVDA traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.20. 52,877,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,445,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.34.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 8,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,302,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

