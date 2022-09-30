Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

