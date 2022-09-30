Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.