O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $12.95 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

