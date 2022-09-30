Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Upgraded to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 22.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

