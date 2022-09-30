Octopus Apollo VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OAP3 stock opened at GBX 45.60 ($0.55) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £266.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.36.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

