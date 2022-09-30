Octopus Apollo VCT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance
OAP3 stock opened at GBX 45.60 ($0.55) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £266.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.36.
About Octopus Apollo VCT
