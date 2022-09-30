OMG Network (OMG) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00008925 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $241.50 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007915 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

