Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.60. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

