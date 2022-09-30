Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14). Approximately 17,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 40,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.14).

Online Blockchain Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 17.40.

About Online Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.