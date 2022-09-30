Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Opsens Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OPSSF remained flat at $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Opsens has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.99.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

