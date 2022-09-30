Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.