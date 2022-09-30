Orca Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $49.61.

