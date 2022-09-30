Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,350. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

