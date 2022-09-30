Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Achieves $41.73 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.73 million and approximately $328,736.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar launched on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 41,941,047 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.