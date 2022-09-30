Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.55

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $24.80. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 22,135 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.