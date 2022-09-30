Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Down 6.3%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 45,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 988,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Osirium Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

About Osirium Technologies

(Get Rating)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.