Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Down 4.8%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 106,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 174,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$68.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

In other news, Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,295,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,446,075.85. Insiders acquired a total of 581,500 shares of company stock worth $194,875 over the last 90 days.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

