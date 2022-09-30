Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Shares Up 0.4%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Oxbridge Acquisition Company Profile

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

