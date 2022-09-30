Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Down 4.2%

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 10,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 3,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.