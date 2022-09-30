PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PD opened at $23.18 on Friday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.04.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,914 shares of company stock worth $3,586,227. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 866.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

