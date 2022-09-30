PAID Network Market Cap Achieves $14.57 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $14.57 million and $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

