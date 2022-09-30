Pallapay Price Reaches $0.0107 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Pallapay has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010952 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
