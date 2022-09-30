Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.08. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 15,274 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

