Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Raised by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Papa John’s International worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 68.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 155,878 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.